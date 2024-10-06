The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) Household Support Fund provided an extra £47 million to 15 local authorities in Yorkshire and the Humber.

One of these authorities was City of York Council, which received £1,037,906.47.

As well as providing emergency assistance, the fund, which runs from October 1 to March 31, 2025, will support community groups and projects to help struggling households.

Speaking on the allocation of the grant; Cllr Katie Lomas, joint executive member for finance at City of York Council, said: "Nearly half of the total £1,037,906.47 we’ve been allocated through the Household Support Fund will be issued in the form of direct payments for working-age residents who are receiving council tax support.

"This translates to a cash payment of around £115 for every qualifying resident, and we’ll be contacting those who are eligible to make sure they receive this vital support.

"Of the remaining funds, £180,000 will be allocated to a discretionary support scheme, which will be open to applications to anyone struggling with their finances.

"We’ll also be allocating money from the HSF to continue supporting warm places and energy advice services to support people with the effects of rising energy costs this winter, as well as community food support and support to promote the take-up of unclaimed benefits.”

"If you’re concerned about coping over winter, no matter whether you think you might be eligible for support, please get in touch to find out how we can help you."

Funding can also be allocated to charities and third sector partners to provide a range of services and products like baby boxes, heating appliances and school uniforms.

Work and Pensions Secretary, Liz Kendall MP, added: "Despite all the problems we have inherited, this Government has invested an extra half a billion pounds in the Household Support Fund, so we can families and the poorest pensioners who need it most this winter.

"This £47 million boost will support families who need across Yorkshire and the Humber with the costs of feeding children, heating homes, or helping people get to work.

"This comes alongside our work to fix the foundations of our country, grow the economy and deliver opportunities for people to get work and get on in work, so everyone feels better off."

Households in Yorkshire and the Humber in need of financial support can apply for help from the fund through their local authority.