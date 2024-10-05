Often people later in life are portrayed as being frail, relying on walking aids, being in a medical or care setting or losing their independence.

While misconceptions about age still exist, older people in North Yorkshire are combatting the often narrow, negative, and stereotypical ways that ageing is often portrayed in society.

A photo competition, organised and launched by North Yorkshire Council, demonstrated how older people continue to find joy in everyday life and enrich the lives of their families, friends and communities.

From taking part in day-to-day activities such as meeting friends, walking, cycling, exercise classes and gardening to volunteering, working, having fun in the park and sky diving, more than 100 photo entries were submitted in response to the Ageing Well competition.

The council is working with organisations across the county to provide a range of events, taster sessions and taking the gallery of photos on tour, including the three top winning entries.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for health and adult services, Cllr Michael Harrison, said: “North Yorkshire has a higher proportion of older people compared with other areas which is to be celebrated as many older people contribute so much to their communities.

“I’m glad to see the varied selection of positive photos challenging stereotypes and countering negativity normally associated with old age.”

The judges had a difficult task of choosing the top three images. The first prize was awarded to Ann Elgie of Ripon, who is seen enjoying herself on play equipment at her local park.

The second prize was given to Hazel Ramsay, who took a picture of her mother, Karen, celebrating her 70th birthday in the village of Sandsend. While the third prize was awarded to Jayne Freeman, who captured Masham residents Rolo Leathley, a roofer by trade and Ian Johnson, a joiner, busy at work.

North Yorkshire Council’s director of public health, Louise Wallace, said: “We’ve been very impressed and overwhelmed with the response to our Ageing Well competition. It’s been fantastic to see so many different ways older people contribute to our society.

“Now these competition entries are being displayed in a heartwarming collection, I would encourage people to come and visit the exhibition and also enjoy and take part in a range of fun-filled events across North Yorkshire throughout October.”

The dates and locations of the exhibition are:

· Northallerton Town Hall on Thursday, October 3, between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

· Boroughbridge Library on Friday, October 4, between 10am and noon.

· Jubilee Hall in Cayton on Thursday, October 10, between 11am and 1pm.

· Pickering Library between November 2 and 8.

North Yorkshire Council’s member champion for older people, Cllr Caroline Dickinson, said: “North Yorkshire is a great place to grow old and we need to celebrate the older generation because they make a huge contribution to society. They play an integral part in strengthening our communities and neighbourhoods as workers, carers, volunteers, activists and community connectors.”

Although the photo competition is now closed, people are being encouraged to continue to submit their images to include in the associated North Yorkshire Council Ageing Well communications and publications. For more information, visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/ageing-well-north-yorkshire-photography-competition