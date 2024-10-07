Milly’s Beauty Bar in York been nominated by readers of The York Press as a contender in our Best Beauty Salon competition.

Readers can vote for the Best Beauty Salon 2024 by picking up a copy of The Press newspaper until Saturday, October 12, with the winner set to be announced in the week commencing October 21.

Salon owner Milly Mason (Image: Supplied) Salon owner Milly Mason spoke to The York Press about the nomination and the atmosphere in the Huntington Road premises.

Milly said: “The salon has been running for eight years now.

“In the time, we’ve seen it grow from two of us in the front part of the ground floor of the building and now we’re up to eight staff, working a combination of full and part-time hours.”

She said after starting out renting the rear part of the premises they knocked through part of the ground floor when the business had been running for around two years.

After receiving the news that Milly’s Beauty Bar had made the top ten list of finalists from readers of The York Press Milly said she was ‘absolutely over the moon’.

Inside the salon in Huntington Road (Image: Supplied) Describing the atmosphere in the salon, she said: “Everyone here just wants to have fun and have a laugh.

“We don’t get dolled up to work there, it’s just anything goes.

“Our plan for the business is to continue to keep going.

“We do training, we’re running courses, people travel from all over to do masterclasses and we’ve got a new treatment, Gel Lashes, which meant a trip to Las Vegas for the training.”

On the subject of international travel, Milly said she is commissioned for work all over the world, with jobs in the summer in the South of France, trips to the Middle East and Paris for its world-famous fashion week.

Milly has been present at the ultra-glamorous Met Gala, one of the highlights in the New York society calendar.

Closer to home, Milly said once of the nicest things about owning a salon – which she said specialises in nails, lashes and brows – is helping other people.

She said: “I enjoy helping make people feel more confident, better even, by coming in and talking to us.

“And for the staff, I’m proud that I’m helping them build a career.”