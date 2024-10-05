ONE hundred years ago the Huntington Working Men's Club opened its doors for the first time.

And one century later, the club is still going strong and planning a host of events throughout October to celebrate its centenary.

The club was founded in October 1924 following a meeting held by a group of local men in a field at Manor Farm. They acquired an old cow shed, which was knocked down over time, and the new club was built on the site.

The sole purpose was to provide recreation and education for working-class men and their families.

The club was run by an elected committee, with members voting at the AGM each year.

Over the years, the club has evolved. A large concert room extension was built in the 1960s, complete with a timber floor, ideal for ballroom dancing.

Stalwart of the club, Charlie Hillman, now 72, remembers its heyday.

"On Friday and Saturday nights, the club's resident band, the Mike Veevers Sound, would play live dance music. We had queues waiting for the doors to open. It was always a brilliant night - our answer to Strictly!

"Over the years, at our Sunday night entertainment, we've had many top clubland and international artists appear at our Sunday show, including Freddie and the Dreamers, Bernard Manning, The Krankies, Jane McDonald, Four Tops, Acker Bilk, and many more well-known acts."

A new games room extension was added in the 1990s to accommodate extra pool tables for the growing number of teams playing indoor games in the CIU leagues.

An annual club highlight was the walking race to Ma West Café at Strensall and back, recalled Charlie.

"In the 50s and 60s, the whole village would turn out to cheer the walkers, along with celebrating that evening at the presentation of the prizes. Sadly, due to increased traffic and the bypass, the walk no longer takes place."

He added: "Our annual family club trip to the coast by steam train from the Huntington/New Earswick rail station was a great day out, topped by the club's hardworking committee man giving each child a small envelope with a ten-bob note in it to pay for their lunch and ice cream. Many of the families back then had never been on a train, let alone seen the coast."

The club still runs a free trip in June for life members over 65 to Bridlington by coach, with breakfast and dinner provided for all.

Huntington Working Men's Club in 1980

Since 2005, the club has had the honour of holding the annual gathering of Normandy veterans.

Charlie said that Dougie Baldwin, a Normandy veteran and a long-serving committee member, helped organise this. "He always joked it was easier on the beach of Normandy than at our weekly meetings. A lovely man, sadly missed by all along with the veterans who attended."

Today, the club still has domino teams, darts teams, and a quiz team in the local leagues. "We also offer line dancing, whist nights, and bingo on Thursday nights and Sunday lunches. During the day, there are keep fit classes, 40s dance and jive tuition, and a newly started jazz afternoon," said Charlie.

To mark the 100-year centenary, a programme of events have been planned for October, including:

* A grand raffle for the local charity York Breast Friends.

* Thursday 24: Local band and open mic night

* Friday 25: 40s vintage dance night with the Alkaseltzer Sisters.

* Saturday 26: Five Play Rock + DJ Hollie.

* Sunday 27: Martin Gregory & Faye

* And at the end of October there will be a children’s fancy dress Halloween party with disco.

All events are free to members with a small charge for non-members.

Charlie, who became a member of the club aged 18, says much has changed over the years, but he hoped the club would continue for another 100 years.

What is the secret to its success?

"We care about people. We try to do everything we can to encourage people to come in."