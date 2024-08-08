Main Street in Wheldrake will be closed every day between 9.30am and 3pm for seven days from today.

As a result, both the East Yorkshire No 18 bus service and York Pullman’s My36 service will be unable to serve Wheldrake during the hours when the road is closed.

The No 18 service will also not be able to serving Thorganby, the next village along, until the road reopens at 3pm on Thursday August 15.

Frustrated villagers say they can’t understand why the whole of the street has to be closed in one go. They say the repairs could have been done one lane at a time, with temporary traffic lights allowing access to vehicles on the half of the road not being repaired.

One fed-up Wheldrake villager said: “Residents without cars are concerned that there will be no bus service for Wheldrake between 9.30am and 3pm for a week.

“Those with cars on Main Street and Church Lane are (also) worried that it will create difficulties for on street parking and that this may affect access to the village shop.

“A traffic control system would have avoided these issues.”

Lesley Hardcastle, who runs the Country Living campsite at Thorganby, said it wasn’t only Wheldrake villagers who would be impacted.

Her own business would be affected. Many customers booked a place at her campsite knowing they would be able to get a bus into York each day, she said.

But for a whole week they won’t be able to.

“What am I supposed to do?” she said.

She said it wasn’t the first time road closures had left villagers without a bus service.

But she said the solution was straightforward: simply resurface one half of the road at a time, with temporary traffic lights to control traffic. “I don’t know why they can’t do it that way,” she said.

Ward councillor Christian Vassie said he had been told by city council officers that Main Street was not wide enough to allow vehicles to pass while half of the road was being resurfaced.

He said he had to accept that.

But he could see no reason why the entire 1km stretch of Main Street through Wheldrake had to be closed for six days, he said. It could easily be done in stages, with just a small section of the road being closed at a time.

“The roadworks could have been split into sections, enabling bus services to continue for most of the duration of the works, diverting along North Lane instead of using Main Street, but council management has appears not to have even considered this,” Cllr Vassie said.

“I have asked council officers what was done to minimise disruption to local residents and have received no satisfactory reply. It appears that residents have simply not been on the radar.

“The result is six days of unnecessary misery for residents in Wheldrake and in Thorganby and a deserved loss of reputation for the city council."

The Press has approached City of York Council for a comment.