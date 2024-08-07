Fire crews are tackling an ongoing incident in a town near York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has said they were called to Haxby at 4.41pm today (August 7).
They said York crews responded to the fire in a wooded area.
The incident is ongoing, more to follow.
