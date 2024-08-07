A York clinic has committed to providing its autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and mental health support while work on developing its site gets underway.
The Retreat Clinics said it will still support people as work starts on building 120 new homes at the site of the former psychiatric hospital, The Retreat, next to its base off Heslington Road.
As The Press reported, developers PJ Livesay gained planning approval to convert the 18th century former specialist mental health care facility, which closed in 2018, and build new homes in its grounds.
The Retreat Clinics, a Quaker charity, operates out of the Tuke Centre at the site and has been offering private health care after The Retreat hospital closed.
Ruth Dixon, the Retreat Clinics' chief executive, said: “We are delighted to know that the building and grounds will be cared for and maintained.
“As a charity founded in York in 1792, we will continue to work with Autism, ADHD and mental health; we’d like to be in York for another 228 years.”
PJ Livesay previously said the homes will range from one-bed to five-bed properties.
Georgina Lynch, managing director of PJ Livesey, said the plans “will give a new lease of life to these stunning buildings that are steeped in history”.
