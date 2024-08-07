North Yorkshire Police said it happened at 3.30pm on Saturday, April 13, in Manahatta bar on Little Stonegate.

Officers added that it was during a disturbance between between two groups of people, when one of the women was assaulted by a man.

They have since released CCTV images of an individual who they believe might have information that could help them with their investigation.

Those who can help, are asked to email: daniel.arthur2@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for PC Daniel Arthur, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240064402 when passing on information.