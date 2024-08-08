The Menopause Walk and Talk, organised by York menopause educator Kirsty Dixon, offered the chance to share stories about menopause in a safe, relaxed and friendly environment.

Swimmers at the July event, at Pool Bridge Farm near Wheldrake, choose to cool off with a refreshing dip in the tranquil ponds while others opted for a walk around the grounds. The group then met at the cafe afterwards for a cuppa.

Kirsty, founder of Facebook group Feel Good Menopause: Let’s Walk and Talk in York, runs free monthly menopause socials in the city, including Menopause Walks and Menopause Cafes.

Kirsty, from Acomb, said: “Our regular meetups are friendly and relaxed. We get together to chat about anything related to menopause. It’s a chance to share stories, listen to others’ experiences, laugh, and to find strength and wellbeing in a positive, supportive environment. We welcome everyone, regardless of age and gender.

“Friendships are made, and you can carry on the conversation and continue to make connections in the Facebook group.”

Kirsty also runs a menopause consultancy offering training, coaching and mentoring. She’s passionate about empowering others through education, information and support.

She adds: “Going into this stage of life with a positive mindset and awareness of what you may experience can make a huge difference.”

• Kirsty’s free monthly Menopause Cafés take place on the last Saturday of every month at Acomb Garth Community Care Centre, York, from 11.30am - 1.30pm. They’re organised as part of the national charity, Menopause Café.

• Kirsty’s next free monthly Menopause Walk and Talks are Sunday August 18, meeting in Tower Gardens at 10.30am, then 15 September, meeting at The Mitre pub on Shipton Road at 10.30am - this will be followed by the option to have Sunday lunch.

For details of how to join Kirsty’s socials, visit the Feel Good Menopause: Let’s Walk and Talk in York Facebook group. Or email Kirsty – contact details on her website: https://pauseforthoughtconsultancy.co.uk