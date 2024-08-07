Charlie Daniel Clowes repeatedly attacked the woman and tried to strange her, North Yorkshire Police said.

The 55-year-old, from the Bedale area, was found guilty of intentional strangulation and two counts of assault after leaving the woman with extensive bruising and facial injuries.

He was jailed for three years and handed a 15-year restraining order at York Crown Court on Wednesday (August 7).

North Yorkshire Police said Clowes showed “no remorse” for his actions and denied the offences when being interviewed and throughout the trial.

The court heard how Clowes would routinely beat the victim, usually targeting his blows where the injuries would not be visible to anyone else.

Investigating officer, PC Harry Fearn of Hambleton and Richmondshire Response Team, said the victim endured “serious assaults at the hands of Clowes for several years but was too afraid to come forward out of fear of repercussions”.

He praised the victim for her actions during the investigation, saying: “She has shown immense bravery in providing the evidence to convict Clowes and see him put behind bars.

“The court heard and saw the significant physical and emotional harm Clowes had inflicted on the victim and her courage in providing the evidence should not be underestimated.

“Clowes is a danger to women and is now facing the consequences of his sickening abuse. He now has ample time in prison to reflect on what he has done and take every opportunity to change his behaviour.

“No one should have to live in constant fear and be afraid to tell anyone. I hope the outcome of this case encourages other victims of abuse to come forward.”