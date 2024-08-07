Once they have access to the security code, they aim to steal access to your WhatsApp account.

Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for cybercrime and fraud, has received reports relating to the scam.

Criminals gain access to an account that lists you as a contact, before posing as that account and starting a seemingly normal conversation.

🤔 Not sure if a message you have received is real or fake?

✅Contact the organisation directly using contact info on their official website.

The user will then receive a text message from WhatsApp with a six-digit code around the same time as the conversation begins. Action Fraud (@actionfrauduk) August 1, 2024

The user will then receive a text message from WhatsApp with a six-digit code around the same time as the conversation begins.

The criminal has been trying to log in to WhatsApp using the user's mobile number to receive this code.

The scammer will ask you to share the code with them, claiming it was sent by mistake.

Once the criminal has the code, they can log in to your WhatsApp account and lock you out.

The criminal will then use the same tactic with your contacts to steal more accounts and perpetrate fraud.

Action Fraud recommends setting up two-step verification to give an extra layer of protection to their account.

To set up two-step verification, you should go into your app and tap Settings > Account > Two-step verification > Enable.

Here are some top tips if you think you are being targeted by the scam:

Users should always call the person making an unusual request on WhatsApp to confirm their identity.

Users should never share their account's activation code.

Users can report spam messages or block a sender within WhatsApp by pressing and holding on the message bubble, selecting 'Report,' and following the instructions.

WhatsApp has warned its users about this scam and has advised them to be wary of any unusual messages or requests made through the app.

Users should be cautious and ensure they follow the recommended steps to protect their account.