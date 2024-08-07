The purchase of the Shiptonthorpe store brings British Garden Centres’ total portfolio to 65 locations across the UK.

The new store will benefit from British Garden Centres’ extensive buying power, allowing them to offer customers a wider selection of plants, garden care products, and homeware at competitive prices.

Langlands will keep its current name, due to its rich heritage and history within the community.

Charles Stubbs, Founder and Director of British Garden Centres said: “We are thrilled to welcome the Langlands Garden Centre team and loyal customers to the British Garden Centres family.

"Langlands has a long-standing reputation for quality products, expert advice, and a dedication to the communities they serve, values that perfectly align with our own.”

James Ducker, Director of Langlands added: “I’m delighted that our three garden centres and nursery are becoming part of the British Garden Centres family.

"We have been working with British Garden Centres for a few months to ensure the transition is smooth for the Langlands team members and our customers. My Grandad moved from Bingley to the site in Shiptonthorpe 60 years ago and the business has grown from there.

"I would like to pay tribute my Mum and Dad who have worked so hard to make Langlands the success it is. We have the most amazing team across our business and I’m sure that Langlands joining BGC will create huge opportunities for them.

“I’m pleased to be joining the British Garden Centres team and having a part in the future development of an amazing business, within this role, I will be building upon the success that British Garden Centres has had at flower shows, back to how I began my career in the horticulture industry.”

The new British Garden Centres Langlands store will open daily: 9am – 5.30 pm Monday to Saturday and 10.30 am – 4.30 pm Sunday.