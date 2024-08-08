The coin, found in a field in Ryedale, is expected to sell for £4000-£6000 plus fees at auction

The rare silver medieval penny was discovered by the vendor while metal detecting in a field, with the landowner’s permission, in the Normanby Civil Parish, in Ryedale.

It was minted almost 1,000 years ago, during the reign of Harold II, the last Anglo Saxon king, who was defeated in the battle of Hastings by William the Conqueror, after a reign of 10 months.

The coin is a significant find as it is the first known example of a Harold II coin minted by the moneyer known as ‘Leofnoth’. Moneyers were private individuals permitted to mint money.

After its discovery, the coin was reported by the finder to The Portable Antiquities Scheme, an online database run by the British Museum and Amgueddfa Cymru - Museum Wales. Every year many thousands of archaeological objects are discovered and recorded via the scheme, adding to the knowledge of the history and archaeology of England and Wales.

The tiny and very thin coin, weighing just over a gram, has been repaired by Barry Sherlock, a professional restorer who carries out work for museums, before being offered for sale.

The coin will be sold in the next collectors sale at Ryedale Auctioneers – Friday, August 16, from 10am

The saleroom is open for viewing on Thursday, 15th August 15, 10am to 4pm.

For more information go to ttps://www.ryedaleauctioneers.com/news/2024/8/rare-coin-could-make-a-mint-at-auction