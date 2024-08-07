The county's police say Liam Edmondson, 27, from Knaresborough is wanted on suspicion of a serious assault.

A police spokesman said: "We believe Edmondson is likely to be in the Knaresborough and Harrogate area.

"If you see him, or have any information about his current whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If the sighting is immediate, please call 999.

"Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference number 12240135154 when providing information.