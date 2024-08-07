POLICE in North Yorkshire are hunting a wanted man.
The county's police say Liam Edmondson, 27, from Knaresborough is wanted on suspicion of a serious assault.
A police spokesman said: "We believe Edmondson is likely to be in the Knaresborough and Harrogate area.
"If you see him, or have any information about his current whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If the sighting is immediate, please call 999.
"Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website."
Please quote reference number 12240135154 when providing information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article