Steve Scott joins the company as Technical Director and will oversee the Civils division from a technical standpoint. Lin Lee will be taking on the role of Principal Geotechnical Engineer to provide geotechnical support to the business.

Steve is an Incorporated Engineer with 19 years of experience in the rail industry. He joins PBH Rail from Amey where he specialised in the inspection and assessment of bridges, particularly masonry arches.

In his new role, he will help lead the newly established civils consulting team and act as a Contractor Responsible Engineer (CRE) for Inter-Disciplinary Checks (IDC).

In addition, Steve will develop and oversee civil engineering designs, and support the rail team with structure reviews for track renewal schemes.

Lin holds an MEng in Civil Engineering from the University of Leeds and has 17 years of experience in the rail industry. Before joining PBH he was a Senior Geotechnical Engineer for The Spencer Group.

(Image: GARETH BUDDO)

With a background in engineering and extensive experience in ground investigation, earthwork remediation, foundation design, and multidisciplinary projects, Lin will provide geotechnical support across the various teams, including Overhead Electrification (OLE) foundation, Permanent Way formation, and trackbed design. He will also coordinate ground investigations for the Survey team.

The raft of new appointments follows a very successful 2023, which saw the PBH Rail Group’s annual turnover increase by 10% to £11 million. Just last month, the company announced the appointment of Gary Robson, who spearheads the new Civils team.

Upon joining PBH Rail Group, Steve said: "It is an honour to be joining PBH Rail. I have worked alongside PBH on a number of projects, and I am joining at what is a very exciting time for the company. I am looking forward to supporting the growth of the Civils division with new opportunities, and talent.

“As a STEM ambassador, I am very passionate about inspiring the next generation of civil engineering professionals, and the new Civils division will create future opportunities, not just within the division but across the business.”

Lin added: “PBH Rail’s reputation within the industry is second to none, and I am thrilled to be joining the team. As Principal Geotechnical Engineer, I am looking forward to supporting the four core departments within the business, OLE, Permanent Way, and Survey as well as driving the Civils division forward to offers a full suite of design services.

Mark Bonner, Managing Director at PBH Rail said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming both Steve and Lin to the team. Their combined experience within the rail industry underpins our commitment to delivering the best service possible in full-service rail infrastructure.”

Established in 2003, PBH Rail Group works exclusively on rail projects for clients across the UK and internationally.

The York-headquartered company now employs 96 staff members across its five divisions including, Permanent Way, Track Engineering, OLE, Survey, and now Civils.

Currently, the Civils division is supporting existing demand for civil design within the wider PBH Rail Group and developing new direct business opportunities.