A global technology giant is bringing a small business training day to York.
On August 22, the Google Digital Garage event is coming to the Priory Street Centre.
The free to attend event - run in partnership with Enterprise Nation - will conduct workshops, AI training, and networking sessions for the local business community.
Enterprise Nation Founder and CEO, Emma Jones CBE, praised the initiative.
She said: "Google Digital Garage offers a brilliant opportunity for small businesses in York to quickly and conveniently pick up new digital skills and network.
"Increasing digital skills and digital adoption among small firms can help them to manage their workload more efficiently, boost productivity, and find new customers using artificial intelligence applications.
"We're on a mission to boost SME digital skills to help the city's entrepreneurs build more sustainable and resilient businesses for the future and we can't wait to welcome them next month."
Spaces to the five-hour event are limited, so attendees will need to reserve a spot via the link here.
