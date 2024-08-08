Stefan Thewles refused to attend York Crown Court to be sentenced.

He also refused to co-operate with probation officers trying to prepare a pre-sentence report on him.

He told them he was 50 years old and knew what he was doing, Judge Simon Hickey said.

Thewles has 152 previous convictions with many for burgling houses and other buildings.

Jordan Parkinson, prosecuting, said Thewles twice got into St Michael’s Church Hall, Scarborough, in a single night through a toilet window which he broke with a pallet he found outside the building.

He also twice broke into the Spa Complex in the seaside resort, smashing a window, and after it was repaired, smashing it again a fortnight later to get back into the entertainment venue.

On each occasion, his actions were captured on CCTV inside the building.

But he denied going into the buildings telling police he “wanders around the South Bay of Scarborough every night and sleeps during the day,” said Ms Parkinson.

Thewles, of no fixed address, denied three charges of burglary but was convicted by Scarborough magistrates at trial and sent in custody for sentence to York Crown Court.

He refused to come out of his cell for the crown court hearing and was sentenced in his absence to six months in jail.

He had been on parole from an earlier prison sentence for similar offences when he carried out the burglaries.

St Michael’s Church Hall is the base of 37th Scarborough Scout Group.

Ms Parkinson said Thewles broke into the church hall overnight on February 1. For about 20 minutes he wandered around the building before leaving and returning later through the broken window.

The second time he left with a bag containing items from the hall. When the users checked the next morning, they found several folding knives missing as well as other equipment.

In the early hours of February 25, police were alerted to a break-in at the Spa Complex in Scarborough, said Ms Parkinson.

Thewles had taken an item on an outside table and used it to break a fire door window. He climbed through and got into the bar area where he stole four bottles of wine and some vodka worth £45 before leaving through the damaged window.

It cost £180 to repair.

In the early hours of March 12, the burglar alarm again went off at the Spa Complex. Thewles had broken the same window and again got in behind the bar where he stole two bottles of wine worth £30. Again, the complex had to spend £180 on repairing the window.

Thewles was not represented at the sentencing hearing so there was no mitigation. He had not had a lawyer for his trial.