It comes as the AA has announced the hospitality shortlists for six of their most distinguished awards ahead of the grand ceremony next month.

Shortlists have also been revealed for the AA Sustainable Award, AA Spa of the Year, AA Housekeeper of the Year and AA Food Service Award.

All awards highlight the "very best" within UK hospitality.

Commenting on the award shortlists Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Hotel & Hospitality Services said: “We’re thrilled to announce the highly anticipated shortlists for six of our esteemed AA Hospitality Awards.

“This year’s exceptional finalists show the highest standards of dedication and innovation, reflecting the latest 2024 trends that have shaped the UK hospitality landscape.

“From sustainable practices to tech-driven customer experiences, these remarkable individuals and establishments are a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence in our dynamic and ever-evolving industry.

“We look forward to celebrating the winners at next month’s awards ceremony.”

Fancy a pot of tea with a view at Mallard Grange? (Image: Tripadvisor)

AA B&B of the Year 2024 shortlist revealed

This category is the AA's ultimate accolade for being awarded overall B&B winner at the annual B&B Awards and includes the Mallard Grange in Ripon.

With excellent levels of quality throughout and outstanding service, the full 2024 shortlist includes:

The Auld Kirk, Aberdeenshire

Bryn Derwen, Conwy

Mallard Grange, North Yorkshire

Mallard Grange also won AA B&B of the Year in England at the 2024 awards earlier this year.

The AA inspector's review revealed: “A genuine welcome is always guaranteed at homely Mallard Grange.

“The original features of this early 16th-century, Grade II-listed farmhouse are highlighted by quality furnishings and tasteful decor.

“Bedrooms, two of which are in a converted smithy, are filled with a wealth of thoughtful extras.

“Breakfast is one of the highlights of any stay here and features home-reared and local produce.

“The property is a short walk away from Fountains Abbey, and there's an easy path to walk from the property to there.”

One guest who recently stayed at Mallard Grange praised owner Maggie for being “a star” during their visit.

In a review posted on Tripadvisor, they said: “Visited the 'best b&b in england'. The b&b is part of a working farm, which makes it even more special.



“On arrival, we were greeted by Maggie, the owner. What a wonderful lady, so cheery and full of life. The room was very large and immaculate. The best part was yet to come, the breakfast.



“It was amazing, all local produce and so tasty. Nothing was too much trouble for Maggie as she offered a wide array of items for breakfast."



The added: "The location is great just outside Fountains Abbey and down the road from Ripon.

“All guests sat at a single large table, which was fun, and we chattered over breakfast each morning.



“Thanks Maggie you are a star.”

The AA Hospitality Awards 2024 will take place on Monday, September 23, at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London.