Demi has not been seen or heard from since 11pm on Saturday (August 3) when she went to bed at a relative’s house in the Woodthorpe area.

North Yorkshire Police said her “worried family” reported her missing at 7am on Sunday after searching in and around York overnight.

Demi also has links to the Catterick area and visited Scarborough during the day on Saturday with her family, the force said.

She is described as black, slim build, 5ft 2ins tall, with reddish-black hair and brown eyes.

Police do not know what Demi was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information that could help find Demi is urged to call 101, select option four and speak to the Force Control Room.

Officers urge anyone that sees her to dial 999 “so we can make sure Demi is safe”.

Quote reference number 12240139759 when providing details.