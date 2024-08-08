St Leonard’s Hospice in Tadcaster Road had a surprise visit from Remy (Goldream) for some therapeutic ‘horsey hugs’.

The two-time group one winner of the King Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot and Prix de L’Abbaye at Paris, Longchamp visited the hospice ahead of the opening of this year’s Sky Bet Ebor Festival which starts on Monday (August 19).

Remy is York Racecourse’s equine ambassador, as part of a long-running partnership with New Beginnings, a local rehoming and retraining racehorse charity. The idea is that he visits groups and communities who would benefit from the experience of meeting a racehorse.

He lives alongside 32 former racehorses at the charity near York, founded by Kevin and Pam Atkinson.

“Remy is a wonderful character. He’s very calm and loves meeting people and will certainly be at home with all the attention he gets at the Hospice.

“We see daily the powerful impact racehorses have on people's lives and this initiative means more people can experience and learn what horses do for people, and people for horses,” said Kevin.

Staff brought patients from the Hospice out to see and stroke Remy, as well as therapy pony Poppy. They created a bit of a stir for those living with life-limiting illnesses at the Hospice on Tadcaster Road in York. It was Remy’s third visit to the Hospice after coming annually since 2022.

John and Jan Kirk (John has Parkinson’s Disease) with Remy. John and Jan come to the St Leonard’s Hospice Sunflower Wellbeing Hub every Thursday (Image: Supplied)

Mary Buchanan, who has pulmonary fibrosis, was at the hospice’s Sunflower Wellbeing Hub drop-in where she receives support, when the horses arrived. She came out along with others, to see Remy and Poppy. Mary’s dad was a bookmaker, and a love of horses runs in her family.

She said: “It was nice to have the horses around. Animals can often sense how you’re feeling, and you get a lot from spending time with them and stroking them. Remy was quite funny, trying to eat the controller on my electric wheelchair.”

William Derby, chief executive and clerk of the course at the racecourse said: “It was a privilege to see the impact of Remy on everyone from the St Leonard’s community and a pleasure to see how Remy gently greeted each and every one.

“We have worked in partnership with New Beginnings for over a decade and have supported St Leonard’s Hospice as a wonderful facility in our local community for many years and are so proud of our association which both wonderful organisations – it was such an uplifting experience seeing the two worlds come together. For those who would like an opportunity to meet Goldream, he will be on course at all four days of our upcoming Sky Bet Ebor Festival (August 21-24). I know Remy will greet racegoers with the same gentle nature he showed today.”

Rachel Banks, Occupational Therapist from St Leonard’s Hospice said: “Each year we see our patients take great delight in meeting a racehorse. They really benefit from the visit and you can see their amazement that we’ve got a horse in the building! It’s so uplifting for everyone and provides a lovely experience for patients to chat to their families about. We’re so grateful to have Remy at the Hospice again and thanks to New Beginnings and York Racecourse for making this happen.”