A brand new Go Outdoors York store is due to open later this month at the Vangarde Shopping Park on the outskirts of the city.

A refit is underway at the premises, which cover 65,000ft2 of ground floor and 63,000ft2 on the first floor and were advertised as having an annual rent of £1.82 million, exc VAT, Rates, Service Charge and instance. Rates payable were £844,800 a year and the service charge £174,531.28.

The building is the old former John Lewis shop which opened in April 2014 and closed during the pandemic, along with seven other John Lewis stores following the Covid 19 lockdowns. More than 200 people lost their jobs at the site. It has been empty ever since.

The retail chain which specialises in camping gear, tents, outdoor clothing and footwear submitted plans to City of York Council for the signage concerning the site at Unit C, Vangarde Way, Huntington earlier this year and announced plans to relocate from Foss Bank in 2021.

The retailer says it will be biggest outdoor store in Europe will be opening on Friday, August 23 with a grand opening weekend on September 7 and 8 when it will officially be opened by GO Outdoors brand ambassador and TV presenter Helen Skelton.

The storeis creating 42 new jobs with 28 employees joining from the old GO Outdoors York which opened at Foss Bank in 2011 and the building was previously a Homebase.

The new store opening weekend will see demonstrations from brands such as Weber and Campingaz and the opportunity to meet with brand experts from Garmin, Adidas Terrex, Hunter, Montane, The North Face, Thule to name just a few. Face painters, balloon modellers and DJs will be showcasing their talents, as well prizes and free goodie bags being given away to the first 500 groups of people entering the store on the Saturday.

Deb O'Donnell, centre manager at Vangarde Shopping Centre, said: “The new GO Outdoors store is a welcome addition to the Vangarde shopping centre.

"Not only does it provide a dedicated space for our outdoor-loving customers, but also provides a community hub where customers can relax, meet and enjoy their shopping time. We are excited to open the doors to Europe’s biggest outdoor retail store and welcome our new customers to the GO Outdoors York store.”

GO Outdoors will also be selling a range of new brands, including Sweaty Betty, Under Armour, Regatta X Orla Kiely, Crewe Clothing, Hunter, Spotty Otter, Thule and Karcher.

Lee Bagnall, CEO of GOOutdoors said: “I am extremely excited and proud to open the biggest outdoor store in Europe.

"I am thrilled to be able to bring the very best brands, products and services to our customers in York, in our new game changing flagship store.”