Revealed: 32 homes planned for green fields on edge of York village

UP to 32 new homes could be built on green fields on the edge of a York village.

The housing scheme would include up to 40 per cent affordable homes.

However, some locals are already objecting to the plans, many complaining that the proposed access road is dangerously sited on the brow of a hill.

An application for outline planning permission has been submitted by Baylis and Baylis to North Yorkshire County Council for up to 32 new homes at Appleton Roebuck on land next to Hillcrest House, off Colton Lane, on the edge of the village. The village sites nine miles south west of York.

The scheme has been outlined in a Design and Access Statement prepared by Grimster Planning.

The site area totals 1.39 hectares and is two parcels of arable land bordered by mature hedgerows and scattered mature trees along the boundaries.

It is currently allocated for residential development with the Selby Local Plan.

Proposed new housing for Appleton Roebuck. Image from planning documents

The application (ref: ZG2024/0697/OUTM) seeks outline planning permission for up to 32 homes as well as amenity space, access road and footways, and drainage infrastructure.

The scheme would have a total of 13 affordable units - equal to to 40 per cent of affordable housing on the site, which is in line with council guidelines.

The homes would range between two and two-and-a-half storey houses but there would be potential also for one-storey bungalows.

In Grimster Planning's statement to planners it says the scheme would blend in and benefit the village, which - it reports - has suffered the loss of amenities such as the post office and shop.

The statement reads: "Our vision is to enrich the fabric of Appleton Roebuck with the introduction of up to 32 locally designed new homes.

"Our development will seamlessly integrate into the existing character of the area while offering a fresh perspective.

"We are committed to preserving the natural beauty of the landscape by retaining existing features and enhancing them with thoughtful landscaping and additional greenery.

"In line with our dedication to creating a sustainable and inclusive environment, our development includes provisions for safe access for pedestrians and cyclists, facilitated by a new vehicle access route connected to Colton Lane."

It states that the village has a "need for growth", adding: "Appleton Roebuck has seen a marked decrease in local amenities and services, with the closure of the Post Office, a local shop, and a family-owned bus company."

Access to the new houses would be from Colton Lane.

Several residents have already written letters of objection - many expressing concern about the access point, which they claim is potentially dangerous.

Christopher Appleby, of Ainsty Garth, said: "The proposed vehicle access entry road on a blind hill on a dangerous road will cause accidents, already cyclists are not seen on this road, a junction for cars to pull out of is not practical for safety."

Concerns were also raised that the village infrastructure could not support new homes and that the development could lead to further new homes near the site.

Plans for new homes at Appleton Roebuck. Image from planning documents

Mrs Victoria Rudge-Cox, of West End Avenue, said: "I do not believe the village is suited for the existing number of houses with our poor amenities, so any more houses would add to the inadequacy of our services. Mainly traffic/parking, drains, the school, the poor public transport, lack of shop etc - all this will increase the volume of traffic as people will have to use their cars to go to and from the village to access any of the above.

"I worry this will pave the way for more and more houses without addressing the above issues and we will find ourselves with the village growing in numbers, compounding the already poor services."

To view the application online (ref: ZG2024/0697/OUTM ) visit: public.selby.gov.uk

