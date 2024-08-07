Ibis York Centre at The Mount closed its doors in May for its transformation into the Ibis Styles York Centre.

Owned by the Watford-based Splendid Hospitality Group, the Grade II listed building dating back to 1835 will reopen in early 2025 with a fresh new look.

There will also be a rear extension and fresh 'brand experience', inspired by the building’s heritage as a brewery.

RECOMMENDED READING:

The 94-bedroom hotel will see a full refurbishment of all rooms and public areas which have been designed by Axiom Architects and Mathews Mee interior designers.

This includes the installation of a new look bar and restaurant with a new menu, and an extension to allow for a further 16 rooms, growing the number of bedrooms to 110.

New family suites and a designated kids' play area will also be introduced for family stays, with renovations made to the exterior of the building to give a fresh look ahead of its reopening.

Andrew Kendrick, Managing Director – Hotels for Splendid Hospitality Group, said: "This latest investment by Splendid Hospitality in the York hotel market is a testament to the thriving tourism scene in this historic city. It is great to work with Accor to turn this historic hotel into a bright and lively Ibis Styles, with its joyful and creative take on offering extraordinary guest experiences.

"We can’t wait to open the doors to this re-imagined property in 2025.”

The Splendid Hospitality Group says it is one of Britain's fastest growing hospitality groups, a portfolio of 23 properties, ranging from independent hotels to major brands including IHG, Accor and Hilton.

In York, its properties include the 5-star The Grand York on Station Rise, the Hotel Indigo in Walmgate and the Holiday Inn Express York on Malton Road.