The revamp provides members with the latest state-of-the-art equipment and a more modern look and feel.

The gym chain says this work is an investment in the people of Harrogate and surrounding areas, providing them with the same access to affordable, flexible fitness, but with a brand new gym to support them on their fitness journeys.

The refurbishment includes:

•Upgraded free weights including eight new lifting stations, additional bumper plates and cable machines.

•Upgraded functional area with a hip thruster bench, bike & ski ergs and accessories.

•Larger and upgraded stretch area with a PT corner POD and accessories.

•Upgraded cycle studio with brand new bikes.

•Upgraded fitness studio with all new equipment.

•New look & feel throughout.

The completion of the transformation was celebrated on Friday August 2 with an official relaunch event taking place between 1pm and 5pm when members and non-members were offered to trial the new facilities for free.

A spokesperson for PureGym, said: “The transformation is an exciting moment for the club and will ensure members have access to first class gym equipment to help enhance their physical and mental wellbeing. We look forward to seeing everyone, both returning members and new ones, enjoy our refurbished gym!”