Adrian Rohde, of Morley Street, Goole, left an untaxed Peugeot Expert van in an access road behind houses in Morley Street in April this year.

Rohde was charged with abandoning a vehicle and was found guilty in his absence at Hull Magistrates’ Court on Friday (August 2).

He was fined £400 and was ordered to pay £838.78 costs and a £160 victim surcharge.

The court heard the abandoned van was reported to East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s streetscene enforcement team earlier this year.

Officers found the van in the Morley Street alleyway, which is a public road. It was in a poor condition, its MOT expired in June 2023 and its tax ran out in January 2023.

The vehicle was registered to Rohde, but despite a number of requests by the council for the van to be removed to private land, he failed to do so.

He also failed to pay a £200 fixed penalty, so the case was taken to court.

The van was removed by the council on April 12.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council reminds owners that abandoning a vehicle is a criminal offence.

They can be a nuisance where they are parked, the condition they are in, and whether they have any mechanical or unsafe defects.

Carl Skelton, director of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Abandoning any vehicle, like this van, can cause a nuisance to residents or become a hazard to safety.

“In most cases we can resolve these situations by contacting the owners and asking them to remove their vehicles, but in cases like this we have to intervene.”

The council deals with vehicles which may be abandoned on both public and private property.

Officers investigate and always contact the registered owners to establish whether vehicles are abandoned.

As a result of investigations, most vehicles are removed by owners, only a few have to be removed by the council.

Owners can be issued with a £200 fixed penalty notice for the offence.

For more information or to report an abandoned vehicle visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/abandonedvehicles