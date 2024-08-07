EMERGENCY crews have been called to a police incident in York.
York Rescue Boat say that they were called to an incident by North Yorkshire Police which also involved North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service at about 4.46am this morning (August 7) close to Lendal Bridge over the river Ouse in York.
A rescue boat spokesman said: “The incident has been brought to a safe conclusion by police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article