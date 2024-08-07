The county’s fire service say they were called at 6.05pm on Tuesday (August 6) after reports of a crash in South Milford near Selby.

A service spokesman said: “Crews from Tadcaster along with colleagues from Garforth responded to a report of a single vehicle crash in which an HGV had left the road.

“All occupants were out of the vehicle on arrival of fire crews. The vehicle was made safe and the incident was left with the police for recovery.”