MUCH-loved television characters from the past and present have appeared in the streets and shop windows of Pickering.
Pickering Yarnbombers have decorated the Market Place and businesses of the town with the TV favourites including Paddington, Noddy and Big Ears, Peppa Pig, The Clangers and the cast of The Magic Roundabout. The displays will stay up in the town throughout August and September.
A spokesperson for Pickering Town Community Interest Company said: "The Pickering Yarnbombers have knocked it out of the Park with this fabulous post-box topper to continue the Children’s TV theme about town. "
Pickering Yarnbombers is a collaboration between the ladies at the Knit and Natter in Pickering Library and other individual knitters from the community who communicate via Whatsapp. If you are an avid knitter and would like to join the group then email carrie@pickeringtowncic.org.uk.
"Pickering WI organise the display on top of the Post Box and meet every first Thursday of the month at The Hungate Centre."
