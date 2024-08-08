Oliver Dawes, from Burley in Wharfedale, and the pilot, Matthew Bird, 21, from Spofforth, were killed when the two-seater aircraft crashed in Thorganby at about 9.50am on Sunday, July 28.

Matthew Bird, 21, from Spofforth, who died in the plane crash (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

An inquest opened into Mr Dawes’ death on Tuesday (August 6).

Coroner Jonathan Leach told Northallerton Coroners' Court that Mr Dawes died from neck and chest injuries.

He adjourned the hearing to a later date pending further inquiries.

Mr Dawes was described by his family as a “dearly loved son, cousin, nephew and friend”.

“Oliver will continue to live on in our hearts and memories as the kind, generous, hardworking and fun man he had become,” they said in a statement released by North Yorkshire Police.

“We will miss him every day for the rest of our lives, we are heartbroken.”

Police near to the scene of the plane crash in Thorganby (Image: Nigel Roddis/PA Wire)

Mr Bird’s family also paid tribute to him through North Yorkshire Police after his death.

“Yesterday we lost our son, a brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend,” they said.

“Matthew meant so much to so many. We are utterly heartbroken but he will live on in our hearts as we cherish the incredibly special memories he’s left us with.”

North Yorkshire Police said it is working with the Air Accident Investigation Branch to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Keir Mather, MP for Selby, paid tribute to Mr Dawes and Mr Bird the day after the crash, saying: "I am incredibly saddened by the news regarding the plane crash in Thorganby yesterday.

“My heart goes out to the two men who lost their lives, as well as their loved ones at this awful time.

“Thank you to the emergency services including the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, North Yorkshire Police and the Air Accident Investigation Branch who are working to establish the circumstances surrounding this devastating incident.”