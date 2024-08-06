The force has said that while it is aware of circulating rumours about planned protests in the town in the coming days, its current intelligence does not support these claims at this time.

A spokesperson said: "Disinformation is a huge driver of this appalling violence, and we know a lot of those attending these acts of violence are doing so in direct response to what they’ve read online.

"We all have a part to play in this. Please pay special attention to what you read, share, and believe from online sources. We’d also urge you to not add to the spread of information that could contribute to community unrest.

"The people involved in this criminality across the country do not represent the views of our communities and it has been heartening to see people coming together to support each other and their local forces.

"Please be reassured that a united and robust policing response is in place across the country, and we are doing all we can to tackle this disorder and keep you safe.

"We continue to work closely with our partners and communities to provide reassurance and key information.

"If you have any information or intelligence to share, please contact us via our website or by calling 101.

"Thank you for your support and assistance in maintaining the safety of our communities."