Professor Mohamed El-Gomati, a founder of York Mosque and its spokesperson, said “people will be scared” as they witness scenes of destruction across the country.

He said fears are growing within York’s Muslim community but reassured its members that they are welcome in the city.

“Muslim people shouldn’t worry… they should be proud of being citizens in the UK and let the law take its rule in stopping these thugs from scaring people,” he said.

Professor Mohamed El-Gomati, a founder of York Mosque and its spokesperson (Image: Supplied)

Prof El-Gomati was at York Mosque in 2013 when demonstrators from the now defunct English Defence League (EDL) turned up to protest outside.

They were greeted with tea and biscuits and invited instead to play football with worshippers, avoiding a potentially volatile situation.

Prof El-Gomati said the message was: “We’re not here to fight. If they want to visit the mosque there is tea and biscuits.

“There is a way of having a conversation.”

Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York, said he is “deeply troubled and saddened by the senseless violence plaguing our streets, particularly across the north of England”.

“This action has no place in our society. I am grateful for all those seeking peace in these communities including our police forces for their dedication and service.”

Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York (Image: Supplied)

He added: “I am thankful to all who have stepped forward to repair damage and restore their neighbourhoods.

“Every citizen has a right to be respected and a responsibility to respect others, so that together we can build a cohesive and harmonious society for all. We are called to love our neighbour as ourself.”

'Diversity is our strength'





Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, said York’s “diversity is our strength”.

“York has a rich culture of celebrating diversity. As England’s only Human Rights City, we recognise that everyone is unique and equal, bringing their own experiences, culture, faith, traditions, skills and talents into making our city the vibrant place it is,” she said.

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central (Image: Supplied)

“Whether living in York for generations, a newcomer to the city or someone passing through, I want everyone to know that they are welcome and part of us for as long as they are with us.

“As we see the humanity in everyone, we also recognise that our diversity is our strength.”

Luke Charters, MP for York Outer, said everyone in York and across the country “deserves to feel safe” and it is “deeply worrying that many currently don’t”.

“I want to send a message of solidarity to communities across York, that I stand with you,” he said.

“York is often referred to as a ‘village’ and we are so lucky to have such a diverse tight-knit community.”

Luke Charters, MP for York Outer (Image: Supplied)

The Labour MP thanked the police for “protecting residents in difficult circumstances” and echoed the prime minister’s message that “those who have committed these acts of far-right thuggery will be brought to justice”.

Cllr Pete Kilbane, deputy leader of City of York Council, said the council will “continue working hard to ensure all communities feel part of one city”.

Cllr Pete Kilbane, deputy leader of City of York Council (Image: Supplied)

“York is a welcoming city that values its diversity. We have a council plan intent on creating a fairer city, full of opportunity and where everyone feels valued,” he said.

Cllr Kilbane added: “We urge acceptance and support for one another, and a commitment to all community activity that helps to bring people together.”

Cllr Jo Coles, York and North Yorkshire's deputy mayor for policing, fire and crime, said: "We want everyone in our communities to feel safe and be safe with no exceptions."

Cllr Jo Coles, York and North Yorkshire's deputy mayor for policing, fire and crime (Image: Supplied)

She added that she and the county's mayor, David Skaith, are "working closely with partners across the region to ensure that we continue to play our part in ensuring York and North Yorkshire remain safe places of sanctuary so that the warm spirit of our local communities is experienced by everyone across York and North Yorkshire".



“Healthy, safe and thriving communities are at the heart of the Mayor’s vision for York and North Yorkshire," Cllr Coles said.

"We already have an amazing spirit of solidarity and a proud history of warmly welcoming refugees and asylum seekers and over many years to ensure those fleeing harm and persecution receive the support they need and deserve."