EMERGENCY workers have been called in after a fire at a flat in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they have been called to a block of flats in Tadcaster after there were reports of a fire on the ground floor at about 7.20am today (August 6).
A spokesperson for the service said: “The fire originated in the living room, and caused 10 per cent fire damage, and 90 per cent smoke damage to the property.”
"Crews used four lots of breathing apparatus, two hoses, a thermal imaging camera, and power tools in dealing with the fire."
