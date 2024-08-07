A few weeks ago, the company invited us to try out their meals, to mark an Independence Day promotion, reflecting the brand’s American heritage.

Slim Chickens may not be as well-known as its fingerlicking rival from Kentucky, but there are now over 50 across the UK, with more of the Arkansas chain opening all the time.

Last September, Slim Chickens, which was founded in 2003, arrived at McArthurGlen, offering its handcrafted buttermilk chicken tenders and wings in the former Ed’s Diner, promising friendly and fast casual dining in relaxed surroundings.

Ben Blore, head of operations at Slim Chickens says business at the York designer outlet has been “exceptional”, with customers demanding its “high-quality chicken dishes and welcoming atmosphere.”

He told the Press: “We are always looking to grow the Slim Chicken’s brand and expand our footprint in Yorkshire. Our success in York has laid a strong foundation, and we are exploring opportunities to open additional locations in the region. “

The York branch sells ‘thousands’ of chicken tenders every week, with the hand-breaded buttermilk-marinated chicken tenders and crispy wings a clear favourite.

Ben continued: “Customers can’t seem to get enough of our perfectly seasoned, crispy wings and tenders, especially when paired with one of our thirteen signature dipping sauces.”

Now, we had been invited to enjoy the Slimdependence Day celebrations, with the new BBQ Loaded fries and Wispa Gold shake.

Alas we stuck to traditional fizzy drinks from the drinks machine where you just help yourself, able to return for more.

My colleague chose a mix of plant-based tenders and chicken tenders. A 3-tender meal is £10.95, which comes with fries, drink and Texas toast, the plant-based 3-tender plant-based equivalent is £12.45.

There was a short wait as it is all cooked fresh, which is not always the case with the Colonel.

She found the plant-based tenders a little bland on their own, but the texture was just like chicken and they paired perfectly with the mango habanero sauce, which was not spicy but still delicious.

The chicken, she continued, was hot and clearly fresh, good quality, but the seasoning wasn’t a very strong flavour. The fries were nice but not noteworthy.

The fried pickles (£4.95) were “the star of the show” and went perfectly with the ranch sauce.

I ordered a meal with a mix of wings and tenders, which is £13.95 for three wings and three tenders and £16.45 for five wings and five tenders.

Indeed, compared to you-know-who, it is the freshness and juiciness of the chicken which outshines, be it wings or tenders.

The fries were fine, and yes, the spiced pickles are a star of the show.

But yes, the spiciness is nowhere near as the rival that uses 11 secret herbs and spices.

It’s nowhere near as greasy either.

The toast was tasty but you don’t want to fill up on bread, especially as portions tend to be large.

The staff were also friendly, fast and efficient.

Now, I’m not going to say if one is better than the other, much will depend on individual preference.

But what I will say is I look forward to Slim Chickens expanding. A branch in the city centre would be great, if not, one on my way home on a western road out of town.

But what do the people say? Google reports 4.9 stars, based on 357 reviews.

TripAdvisor awards 4.5 stars, based on 7 reviews, ranking it 8 reviews. Six are excellent, one very good and one was poor.

Go and judge for yourselves!