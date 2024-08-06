North Yorkshire Police is investigating an incident of criminal damage - which happened outside a café in York.
They are seeking the identity of an individual after damage was to the 'A' board outside Snazzy Brew, at 1A High Petergate.
They added that the man also used offensive language. The force is now trying to contact the man in the CCTV image, as they believe he will have information that could help them with their investigation.
They are asking people to email any information to david.fulford@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC David Fulford.
If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240121030, when passing on information
