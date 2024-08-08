Reg Bond of Pocklington built a single garage into a multi-million pound national wholesale tyre business, the High Court in London heard.

He was also a passionate racegoer, ran his own stud at Yapham Mill near Pocklington and raced his own horses.

Reg Bond (centre) with his wife Betty and sons Greg (left) and Mike (right)

Until two years before he died on March 15, 2021, aged 77, his will split his estate equally between his four children. But in 2019 he signed a will splitting it between his two younger sons Charlie and Greg.

The two excluded siblings, Lindsay and Mike Bond, challenged the will and after a lengthy High Court trial, Mr Justice Michael Green agreed with them and ordered that Reg Bond’s 2017 will, splitting the estate equally between all four siblings, should be put into effect.

He ruled that there were “numerous suspicious circumstances” around the making of the 2019 will and that by then Reg Bond’s health had deteriorated to the point where he did not have sufficient mental capacity to write his will.

The High Court heard that the youngest son Charlie and oldest son Mike had an argument that led to some of the family not attending a 2015 family wedding.

In 2019 relationships between Charlie and his sister Lindsay deteriorated.

“There is no dispute that there was a falling out (between Charlie and Lindsay) and Charlie mounted a secret campaign to ensure that he was in control of Reg’s affairs, both health and financial,” Mr Justice Michael Green said.

This included arranging for his father’s carers to “spy” for him. Lindsay and Mike Bond were prevented from seeing Reg Bond on their own.

Twenty-one days after their father’s death, Mike and Lindsay learnt about the 2019 will and were “dumbfounded”.

“Reg at no time suggested that he had fallen out with Mike and Lindsay and that that was why he wanted to cut them out of his will,” the judgement says.

“On the contrary, save for whatever Charlie and those on his side had said to Reg about Mike and Lindsay, there is no evidence whatsoever that Reg’s relationship with them had changed since the last will such that he would want to take such drastic steps to reduce their share of his estate on his death.

“I can only conclude that this was not what he really wanted to do, and it did not represent his true testamentary wishes.”

Reg Bond

The judge said he did not believe that Greg was “particularly involved in Charlie’s plan” but was content to go along with it including keeping it secret from Lindsay and Mike.

He concluded his judgement with the words: “It has saddened me greatly to see how these bitter disputes between the siblings have engulfed the Bond family and that they have not been able to settle their differences out of court.

“I know that Charlie and Greg, and all their witnesses, will be unhappy with the outcome as set out in my judgment but I would urge the whole family to consider carefully whether it is in any of their or their families’ interests to prolong this dispiriting situation any further.”

The older siblings’ solicitor Paul Hewitt of Withers, said: “Lindsay and Mike have faced a barrage of legal attacks designed to break them financially and this case has caused them a lot of emotional and financial stress. But they were determined to ensure that their parents' wishes to treat all four children equally should be respected.

"Reflecting the Judge's concluding words, they very much hope today's judgment will be an end to the family disputes.”