The county's police say that in Pickering on Saturday night (August 3) at about 10.55pm two men were reported to be brandishing weapons and making threats to a group of people in Smiddy Hill and the surrounding area.

A police spokesman said: "Luckily no one was injured during this incident.

"Two 20-year-old men have been arrested and are currently on police bail.

"We’re particularly appealing for anyone who may have witnesses this incident or may have CCTV that could help.

"Please email drew.govier2@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Drew Govier."

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240139660 when passing on information.