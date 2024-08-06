It comes as new research from American Express has unveiled the high streets offering a compelling mix of shopping and leisure experiences most desired by Brits.

The study, carried out with retail experts GlobalData, surveyed 2,000 consumers across Britain to pinpoint what they believe makes for a great high street, which was then combined with in-depth analysis to identify the locations with the winning formula.

Factors such as an attractive mix of retailers topped shoppers’ wish list (67%), with good parking a close second (62%).

Shoppers also prize independent pubs and restaurants, with over half (52%) saying these make a high street "great".

The magnetism of locations with ample entertainment and leisure options such as cinemas and theatres, was highlighted by over a third (36%).

Proximity to a train station and green spaces were deemed as less important by shoppers.

Encouragingly, the research also revealed that almost three-quarters (73%) of shoppers believe their local high street will remain important to their everyday lives in 10 years’ time.

Why is York among the UK's best 25 high streets?





York’s high street was ranked in 18th place out of the top 25, according to the analysis by American Express and GlobalData.

The city’s shopping hotspots topped the likes of Durham, London and Oxford.

See all 25 of the UK’s best-named 25 high streets in our interactive map below:

Dan Edelman, general manager, UK merchant services at American Express, commented: “Each of the top locations identified by our research offer exceptional retail experiences blended with choices to socialise and relax.

“Consumers continue to value our high streets and believe they will remain important well into the future.

“While there is no one solution to guarantee ongoing success, it’s encouraging to see there are plenty of opportunities for collaboration to help deliver this winning formula.”

Matt Piner, head of retail consulting at GlobalData, added: “With consumer expectations and shopping habits evolving at pace, high streets are having to continuously adapt to stay relevant.

“The locations getting it right benefit from higher footfall and spend; in fact, our analysis shows millions of pounds of additional consumer spending could be unlocked for a typical high street that delivers on the factors shoppers care most about.”