John McGall runs the I am Reusable food bank in the Leeman Road area of the city from a shed which was broken into in the early hours of Wednesday morning (July 31).

John McGall at the food bank (Image: John McGall)

"They came at about 1.20am at first and I shouted from a window and they scarpered on bikes so I went back to sleep, but at about 2.20am they came back and I heard some rustling," said John.

"I jumped out of bed, got dressed went down and crept up behind them - they were like rats - they were fully hooded up with their faces covered. They jumped on their bikes, but I managed to get one of the bikes before they got away.

"They soon came back and one of them said he wanted his bike back, but I told him he wasn't going to have it and he said if I didn't give him it back he was going to stab me with a screwdriver.

"They came cycling towards me, but then left heading into town.

"It makes me sick. I think they did it out of pure malice. I still have the bike, and I've reported it to the police."

An angle grinder was used on the key safe (Image: Supplied)

John said the pair came armed with an angle grinder and broke into a key safe, but the food bank itself was empty so they didn't manage to make off with anything.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "During this incident the suspects were interrupted by the victim. When he seized one of their bikes they threatened him with violence. Investigations are still ongoing into this incident.

"If you have any information or CCTV that could help with our investigation please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote NYP reference 1224013682."

For the past 17 years John has dedicated his time voluntarily to help improve the lives of the homeless, disabled and less fortunate people in York.

The bike which John McGall held onto (Image: Supplied)

He said the situation has been made worse by the death of his mum, Jenny McGall, who died aged 81 at Southlands Nursing Home in Harrogate on Sunday (August 4) after battling Parkinsons.

In addition, as The Press previously reported, John was recently made aware that he needs to put in an application for retrospective planning permission at a cost of about £1,000.

He says he was raised the money and an application has gone in, but he says the process so far has not been straightforward.

The food bank is open from 10am-5pm, and they get deliveries from M&S, Sainsbury's, Co-op and Pret a Manger as well as a lot of little independent traders in the city including the Bluebird Bakery and Love Cheese.

John has worked over the years to change the city’s attitudes on those who are homeless. He has been known to hand out hot drinks, snacks and warm clothes seven days a week to support those in need.

He won a Community Pride Award from The Press in 2020 when he was named Person of the Year.

Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, John continued to ask for support with food donations online while he was shielding from the virus due to past heart surgery.

Contact them on Facebook.

I am Reusable food bank (Image: Supplied)