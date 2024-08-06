Two men, ages 60 and 61, were involved in the collision as a blue BMW X2 collied with an Aprilia motorcycle - as the car was turning out of the Lightwater Valley theme park.

The motorcyclist was taken by air ambulance to James Cook Hospital.

North Yorkshire Police said he is in a critical condition. The car driver was uninjured and remained on the scene to assist officers.

The force added that it happened at around 3.35pm on August 5, on the A6108 on the outskirts of North Stainley.

They are now asking for witnesses who saw either the collision or the vehicles prior to the collision, or have dashcam footage, to contact TC Robyn Tyzack on by calling 101 or by emailing robyntyzack@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote NYP reference 12240140767 when passing on information.