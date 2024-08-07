The York Georgian Festival - which ran from August 1 to 4 - featured a selection of events, live music and well-known speakers.

One such event was the York Georgian Ball, hosted by York Mansion House in collaboration with ASK Italian and York Gin. Eborcaum Baroque played music from the period whilst dance mistresses Lottie Ancock from 'Dance The Past' and Olivia Newton led proceedings.

The York Georgian Ball was hosted in the Great Assembly Rooms (Image: Gareth Buddo)

The dancing continued in St Helens Square with Regency Rejigged, who travelled in especially for the festival.

The festival also saw Horrible Histories’ author Terry Deary hold a talk on his new book ‘A History of Britain in Ten Enemies’.

Events such as gin tasting, cooking demonstrations, and a satirical rendition of 'Uncover The Parrott' followed.

Regency Rejigged led a dance in St. Helen's Square (Image: Gareth Buddo)

The 'Dressing a Georgian Lady' workshop saw Rio Sambrook showcase an early Georgian dress to Lois Broadbent in the State Room of York Mansion House.

Sarah White, Events and Marketing Manager for York Mansion House and the festival creator said the events aim was "to showcase the impact of the time period on the modern day, and we also want to dance the night away."