Police searching for a missing North Yorkshire teenager say officers are “growing increasingly concerned for his welfare”.
Ali, 17, from Scarborough, was last seen in the Foreshore Road area of the town at around 10.35am on Sunday (August 4), North Yorkshire Police said.
The force said his family has been unable to contact him since
Police urge anyone with information that could help find Ali to get in touch.
He is described as around 5 feet 8 inches tall, of slim build, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Ali was last seen wearing black Armani joggers, a dark t-shirt, a grey zip-up Nike hoodie with a blue tick and black trainers although he may have changed his outfit since then.
“If you have seen Ali or have any information that could assist us, please call us on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room,” a police spokesperson said.
“If you have an immediate sighting, please dial 999.
“Pleas quote reference number 12240139898 when providing any information.”
