Why we love York - 10 photos of our favourite things in this city

DO you have a favourite place, building, or view of York?

Perhaps our photos today will chime with you?

From the iconic Holgate Windmill in the sunshine to the early morning sky behind Clifford's Tower, our city is a treat for the eyes.

Today's photos are from our Camera Club group on Facebook and have been posted as part of a monthly competition.

We asked members to post photos of their favourite things this year. From the scores of entries, we have narrowed down the best ten - but have to pick a winner.

The £50 prize goes to Carys Tew for her stunning shot of the windmill in Holgate.

Holgate Windmill in the sunshine by Carys Tew - our winner

Congratulations also to runners up: Matt Lightfoot, Dave Allison, Garry Hornby, Emma Richardson, Sue Gabbatiss, Annie Greenhouse, Michelle Sorrell, and Anne Crawford.

Join our club

WOULD you like to see your photographs in The Press and online?

More than 2,500 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

We will feature pictures from our camera club in The Press and online regularly.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press.

Competition time

The theme for August is York Icons. Members can post photos of places, people, things - whatever they think is worthy of the tag 'iconic' in our city.

Each photo should include the hashtag #YorkIcons and also have a short caption about the photo and why it has been selected.

Good luck - the deadline is the end of August and winners will be announced in September, along with a new competition theme.