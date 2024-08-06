The town’s BID has worked with businesses to create the fairy tale themed trail now on show in key locations, from Betty’s and Primark to The Yorkshire Hotel and the Victoria Shopping Centre.

For three weeks, Harrogate will show captivating characters including the Fairy God Mother, Red Riding Hood and The Little Mermaid, or check out the spectacular structures featuring Rapunzel’s Tower to Cinderella’s Carriage.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: “As we move away from all things floral, we’re delighted to now officially launch this year’s Harrogate Lego Trail!

“As the BID, we’re committed to highlighting Harrogate as a must-visit destination over the summer by hosting campaigns such as this to increase footfall and spend across town centre businesses.

“In previous years the trail has been a huge success, from celebrating Harrogate’s landmarks to amazing Alice in Wonderland models.

“The mythical masterpieces are now in situ, so make sure you head into town to see them all and complete the trail…

“I’d like to thank all of the businesses hosting a display in this year’s trail, as well as the Fairy Bricks charity for working alongside us on the project once again.”

Designated QR codes have been placed on each of the models, which must be scanned by anyone taking part to be in with a chance of winning some top prizes, which can be collected from the Games Crusade store on Oxford Street.

More than 5,500 people joined in with the last Lego fun during the last trail in 2022, with more than 514,000 bricks used to create the magnificent models.

Further details, including a full list of locations and names, can be found on the dedicated page on the Harrogate BID website.