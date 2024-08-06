Business group Harrogate has launched the service featuring Street Rangers who are now fully-qualified to operate the brand-new street cleaning equipment in key locations within the BID area.

In line with the Business Improvement District’s ‘Pride In Our Town’ objective, the cleans will help to strengthen the environment for businesses, visitors and residents in Harrogate.

Harrogate BID Manager, Matthew Chapman, said: “First impressions really do count and we want to ensure our streets are presented at their original best to visitors.

“As the BID, we’re passionate about keeping our town bright, tidy and attractive as we work hard to not only retain visitors, but to continue to improve Harrogate for its residents. We want pride to shine through in our town.

“Bringing the deep cleans in-house will also allow us to utilise the BID levy to its fullest, enabling us to push additional funding into the other services, campaigns and events we offer.”

The new equipment will enable deep cleans to be carried out across the year, not only at pivotal times in the year, including Christmas, bank holidays and after major events in Harrogate.

Any businesses within the BID area looking to request the deep clean service can do so by emailing the team on info@harrogatebid.co.uk