REPORTS are coming in of a crash on a major road in York.
There's been a crash close to the Hop Grove roundabout in York on the outer ring road. There are reports of five police vehicles on the scene and the air ambulance has landed close to the Toby Carvery pub.
The road remains open, but drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article