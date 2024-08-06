EMERGENCY crews have been called in to help rescue a racing pigeon.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 7.38pm on Monday night (August 5) after reports of a bird trapped in Scarborough.
A service spokesman said: “A crew from Scarborough rescued a pigeon from netting on a building.
“This was found to be a racing pigeon. Owner contacted and arrangements made for collection.”
