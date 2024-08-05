Where is your dream holiday destination you want to explore?
It could be one of the countries that require a visa to enter – sometimes visas are needed in order to check and control the flow of visitors in and out of the country or prevent issues like criminal activities from happening.
Currently, the UK passport ranks 32nd in the world, according to VisaGuide Passport Index.
This means that UK citizens can travel “visa-free” to 155 countries across the globe.
Passport Photo Rules
But to enter the remaining countries, UK passport holders must apply for a visa before visiting.
How many countries can a UK passport holder visit without a visa?
As of August 2024, VisaGuide has outlined the countries and territories UK passport holders can travel to “visa-free”:
- Albania
- American Samoa
- Andorra
- Angola
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Aruba
- Australia
- Austria
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Belize
- Bermuda
- Bolivia
- Caribbean Netherlands
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Botswana
- Brazil
@travelsupermarket Everything you need to know about UK passport renewal ⬇️ 💬 When should I renew my passport? 🧡 Always check the validity of your passport before travelling overseas. As a general rule, you should renew your passport if it’s due to expire less than 6 months from the date of your return to the UK. 💬 How long does it take to renew a passport? 🧡 The government advises that the current turnaround time for UK passport renewal is 3 weeks, but a recent survey suggests you’re likely to receive yours much sooner, with average processing times about 8 days for adult renewals and 11 days for children’s passports. 💬 How does Brexit affect my passport? 🧡 The European Commission advises that your passport must be less than 10 years old on the date you enter the EU and have a minimum of 3 months’ validity after the day you intend to leave. 💬 I need to renew my passport, what are my options? 🧡 Online passport renewal, passport renewal by post and urgent passport renewals. 💬 I’m worried my passport won’t arrive in time, what can I do? 🧡 If you get to within one week of your departure date and your passport still hasn’t arrived, you should immediately contact the office where you submitted your application and they will advise you on your available options. For a detailed deep dive into UK passport renewal, click the link in our bio read our recent blog post which includes everything you need to know 🙌🏼 #passportrenewal #ukpassportrennewal #passportinformation #travelsupermarket #travelmemes #holidaymemes ♬ original sound - TravelSupermarket
- British Virgin Islands
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Cabo Verde
- Cayman Islands
- Chile
- Colombia
- Cook Islands
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Curaçao
- Cyprus
- Czechia
- Denmark
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- Falkland Islands
- Faroe Islands
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- French Guiana
- French Polynesia
- French West Indies
- Georgia
- Germany
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Greenland
- Grenada
- Guam
- Guatemala
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kiribati
- Kosovo
- Kyrgyzstan
- Latvia
- Lesotho
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macau
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Malta
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritius
- Mayotte
- Mexico
- Micronesia
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Mongolia
- Montenegro
- Montserrat
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Netherlands
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Niue
- North Macedonia
- Northern Mariana Islands
- Norway
- Oman
- Palestine
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Qatar
- Réunion
- Romania
- Rwanda
- Samoa
- San Marino
UK Passport Renewal Guide
- São Tomé and Príncipe
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Martin
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Suriname
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Gambia
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tunisia
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- Tuvalu
- Türkiye
- United States Virgin Islands
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
- United States
- Uruguay
- Uzbekistan
- Vanuatu
- Vatican City
Recommended reading:
- Find out how long it can take to renew a British passport (it won't take months)
- Why are passports different colours and what does each colour mean?
- What countries do you need 6 months validity on your passport to travel to?
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
- Zambia
- Eswatini
VisaGuide adds: “For visa-free travels, you still must have a valid passport, usually six months after your departure date, and you must purchase travel health insurance as required by your destination country.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here