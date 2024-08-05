It could be one of the countries that require a visa to enter – sometimes visas are needed in order to check and control the flow of visitors in and out of the country or prevent issues like criminal activities from happening.

Currently, the UK passport ranks 32nd in the world, according to VisaGuide Passport Index.

This means that UK citizens can travel “visa-free” to 155 countries across the globe.

But to enter the remaining countries, UK passport holders must apply for a visa before visiting.

How many countries can a UK passport holder visit without a visa?





As of August 2024, VisaGuide has outlined the countries and territories UK passport holders can travel to “visa-free”:

Albania

American Samoa

Andorra

Angola

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Armenia

Aruba

Australia

Austria

Bahamas

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Bermuda

Bolivia

Caribbean Netherlands

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Botswana

Brazil

British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Bulgaria

Canada

Cabo Verde

Cayman Islands

Chile

Colombia

Cook Islands

Costa Rica

Croatia

Curaçao

Cyprus

Czechia

Denmark

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Estonia

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Fiji

Finland

France

French Guiana

French Polynesia

French West Indies

Georgia

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Greenland

Grenada

Guam

Guatemala

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kiribati

Kosovo

Kyrgyzstan

Latvia

Lesotho

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macau

Malawi

If you have a UK passport, you currently don't need a visa to enter South Africa (Image: Peter Powell/PA Wire)

Malaysia

Malta

Marshall Islands

Mauritius

Mayotte

Mexico

Micronesia

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Montenegro

Montserrat

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Netherlands

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niue

North Macedonia

Northern Mariana Islands

Norway

Oman

Palestine

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Qatar

Réunion

Romania

Rwanda

Samoa

San Marino

São Tomé and Príncipe

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Martin

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Suriname

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Gambia

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Turks and Caicos Islands

Tuvalu

Türkiye

United States Virgin Islands

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United States

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Vatican City

Venezuela

Vietnam

Zambia

Eswatini

VisaGuide adds: “For visa-free travels, you still must have a valid passport, usually six months after your departure date, and you must purchase travel health insurance as required by your destination country.”