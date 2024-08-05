While parts of the country saw highs of 30C last week, the weather this week has cooled somewhat.

However, this cloudy weather isn't set to last, as new maps are forecasting highs of 32C in August, which will see some areas sizzle under the scorching sun.

Will there be an August heatwave?





The UK is set to experience a heatwave in mid-August, with temperatures predicted to increase from the August 10.

According to weather maps from WX Charts, August 17 is due to bring temperatures exceeding 30C, with some areas seeing blazing highs of 32C.

Areas such as Essex and Hertfordshire may see temperatures of 30C, while Suffolk and Norfolk are forecast to experience 31C heat.

What the Met Office says

The Met Office forecast for August 9 to 18 reads: "Remaining predominantly changeable through this period, with the UK's weather characterised by a broadly westerly type, which means weather mostly of an Atlantic origin.

"Within this, low pressure is perhaps more likely to be situated further to the north, bringing more frequent bouts of rain, showers and perhaps windier weather at times.

"Conversely, areas further south are more likely to see ridges of higher pressure, bringing more in the way of fine, settled weather, though still with the potential for some wetter, thundery or more generally unsettled interludes.

"There is a reasonable chance of above average temperatures in the south, perhaps with short-lived hot spells, whereas temperatures further to the north will probably be nearer normal overall."