North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about a large amount of copper stolen from a back garden in Coppice Way, Harrogate, around 7.30am on Thursday, July 18.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A white Mercedes van, registration number KN61 EPZ, arrived at the address, one man stayed in the van and the other man described as tall and stocky, wearing a high vis got out of the van and has then taken a large quantity of copper metal from the back garden.

“We’re particularly appealing for information about the vehicle and any descriptions of the men.”

North Yorkshire Police asked anyone who could help its investigation to email jacob.higgins@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, ask for Jacob Higgins, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240127798 when passing on information.