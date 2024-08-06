The Whole Hogg Farm Shop & Tearoom, near Low Marishes, won the England's Business Awards for best Cafe while Malton's Number One Health and Beauty won best beauty salon.

England's Business Awards have run across the country for the last six years, recognising the best in business across various sectors and regions.

The awards took place Sunday, July 21, at The Queens Hotel in Leeds,

Suzanne Hoggard, from The Whole Hogg, said: "As a small family business we were delighted to have won. We have been open 14 years in August and we try to keep the menu traditional with a few modern twists.

"We have a great team which do a fantastic job both in the tearoom and shop and each and everyone of them work hard and its lovely that it has been recognised.

"We would also like to thank our customers because without them we wouldn't have a business."

Lauren Addinall, owner of Number One Health and Beauty said: "It was such a honour that we were nominated for the England's Business awards 2024.

" I am unbelievable proud of my girls as they work so hard and we go above and beyond for all our customers.

" But most of all I cannot thank all our lovely clients for their support and love to us over the years for getting us into the finals again this year, we was so close been in the top 10 for the whole of England in just its self a huge achievement. We will be heading to Birmingham in November to represent Best Beauty Salon for Yorkshire.

"When they announced us as the winner I was in total shock as we have won this in 2021,2022 and 2024. Such a massive achievement and we have done this for Malton."

"Once again I cannot Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for getting us this far if it wasn’t for you all we wouldn’t be here."

Nominated by the public, England's Business Awards were designed by talking to local businesses and finding out how they wanted it to be managed and it continues to evolve. Winners of the regional qualifying stages will now go on to the grand final later in the year.

To vote for the two businesses go tohttps://englandsbusinessawards.co.uk/yorkshire/